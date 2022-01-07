American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Shares Down 1.3%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

Get American Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.