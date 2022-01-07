Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.75. 285,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 350,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 66.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 126.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

