First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14,000.00 and last traded at $14,000.00. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14,133.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14,000.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13,795.14.

About First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

