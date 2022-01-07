Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

