Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a d- rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of SMLR opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $555.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $513,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,203,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

