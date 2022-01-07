Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

