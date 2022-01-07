Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.38.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
