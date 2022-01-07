Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of SQM opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

