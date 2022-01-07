Wolfe Research Downgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.29.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of WAB opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.