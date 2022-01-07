Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $495.50.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

