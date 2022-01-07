Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Steven Ladany Sells 2,674 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.99 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,001,000 after purchasing an additional 52,496 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

