Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 79.7% in December

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 123,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RVPH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 52,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.16.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

