Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

