Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLAPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of Glanbia stock remained flat at $$69.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $90.55.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.