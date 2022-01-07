Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Guangdong Investment stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $64.60. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $93.90.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
