Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Guangdong Investment stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $64.60. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.