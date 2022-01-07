OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in December

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OSSIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
