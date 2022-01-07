OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in December

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OSSIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.