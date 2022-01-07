Concord Wealth Partners Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 79.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,088.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,074.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $850.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

