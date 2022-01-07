Short Interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Expands By 54.8%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 678,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 113,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,440. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.