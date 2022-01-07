GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,214. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

