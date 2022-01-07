Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Increases By 51.8%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 249,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,203. Fortune Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

