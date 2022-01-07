$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $759.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 72.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Worthington Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,169. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.