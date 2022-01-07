$0.63 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 46,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,074. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

