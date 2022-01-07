Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.88

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 34955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lemonade by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lemonade by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

