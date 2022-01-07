Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 12-Month High at $359.32

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $359.32 and last traded at $358.16, with a volume of 5613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $353.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.87.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $68,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

