Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.61

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

