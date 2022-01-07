SafeCapital Reaches Market Cap of $13,313.46 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $13,313.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035517 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

