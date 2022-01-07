Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Increases By 54.9%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.81. 14,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,376. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

