Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce sales of $61.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $73.83 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,429.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $142.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $365.25 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 2,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $900.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,134. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 273,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

