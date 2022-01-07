NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price was down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 267,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,917,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several brokerages have commented on NXE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

