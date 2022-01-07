Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several brokerages have commented on RAIFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($37.50) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

