E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have commented on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
