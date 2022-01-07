E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.