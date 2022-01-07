Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.