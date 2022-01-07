Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.40 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.