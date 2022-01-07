PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham Sells 1,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PRAA opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
