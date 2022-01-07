Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden Sells 3,074 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

