Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

JBAXY stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

