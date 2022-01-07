Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

