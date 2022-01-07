Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.
In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 189,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,250 over the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
