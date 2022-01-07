Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 546,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.8 days.

Shares of ARESF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 33.29%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.