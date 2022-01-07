Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Augusta Gold stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

