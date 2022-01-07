Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 528,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 595,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of STAF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 759.84% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAF. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

