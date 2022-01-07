Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.63. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

