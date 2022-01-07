Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Declines By 76.5%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, UBS Group raised SFS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 on Thursday. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

