Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Grows By 47.7%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS SIXWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,533. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.