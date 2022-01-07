Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Grows By 47.7%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SIXWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,533. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

