Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.84 Million

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post sales of $126.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.15 million and the highest is $129.53 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $502.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $505.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $512.95 million, with estimates ranging from $508.42 million to $517.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 5,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

