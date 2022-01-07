Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 585,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.99% of Gildan Activewear worth $70,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.