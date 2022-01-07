Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,074 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $62,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 453.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

