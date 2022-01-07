Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $57,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $123.23 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,831 shares of company stock valued at $16,044,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.