Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 119 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.19.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $598.44 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $636.10 and a 200-day moving average of $613.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

