Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $108.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

