Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 830 ($11.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 851.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 793.86. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 908 ($12.24). The company has a market capitalization of £420.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

